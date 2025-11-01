Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,414,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,750 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,880,510,000 after purchasing an additional 448,644 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,567,654,000 after purchasing an additional 667,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,420,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,365,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:BDX opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.17. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,895 shares of company stock worth $358,995 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

