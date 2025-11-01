Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA is NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,843 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 7.2% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JAAA stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

