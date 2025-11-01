Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.50.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $406.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $459.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

