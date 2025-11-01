Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Emerson Electric by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 93,598 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 134,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

