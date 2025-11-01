Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,176,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,072,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,994,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,683,000 after buying an additional 91,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,599,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2%

ITW opened at $244.08 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

