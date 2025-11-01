Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $710.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.9%

GEV stock opened at $584.82 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $608.29 and its 200-day moving average is $539.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.