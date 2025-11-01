Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,751.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7%

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 91,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,746 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

