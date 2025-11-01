BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,137,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,290 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,434 shares during the period. Finally, Unisphere Establishment boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,594.5% during the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,262,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,900 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $118.36 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile
KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.
