Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,876 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 926,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,015,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $759,938,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,243,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $746,980,000 after purchasing an additional 427,705 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.05.

Comcast Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

