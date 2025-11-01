Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $944,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research set a $84.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

