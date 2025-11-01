Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 62.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,567,000 after buying an additional 24,591,538 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $597,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CRH by 43.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after buying an additional 3,108,416 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,830,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,043,000 after buying an additional 2,826,179 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 195.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,052,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,485,000 after buying an additional 2,017,484 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CRH from $112.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

CRH Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:CRH opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.