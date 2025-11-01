Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 62.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,608,567,000 after buying an additional 24,591,538 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $597,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CRH by 43.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after buying an additional 3,108,416 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,830,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,043,000 after buying an additional 2,826,179 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 195.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,052,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,485,000 after buying an additional 2,017,484 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CRH from $112.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.
CRH Trading Up 1.6%
NYSE:CRH opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
CRH Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.22%.
CRH Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
