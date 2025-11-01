HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.48.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ TTD opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

