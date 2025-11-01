Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 823 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,110 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Zoetis by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,595,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after purchasing an additional 846,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 900,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,228,000 after purchasing an additional 743,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1%

ZTS stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $183.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.