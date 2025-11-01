Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,871 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,178 shares of company stock worth $4,336,603. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

