Strs Ohio Acquires 7,870 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $144.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $183.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

