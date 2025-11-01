HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 470 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Zoetis by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $144.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $183.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

