Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Strs Ohio boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.27% of IDACORP worth $16,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in IDACORP by 621.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.10 and a 52 week high of $138.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.93 and its 200 day moving average is $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $663.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IDA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

