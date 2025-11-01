Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Acquired by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 240,162 shares of company stock worth $43,642,652 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

