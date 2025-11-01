Center for Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 225.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,548 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 25,324 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 54,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $186.07.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Barclays dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.