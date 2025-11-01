Twin City Private Wealth LLC Buys 113 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after acquiring an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after acquiring an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $340.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.50 and a 52-week high of $557.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

