Strs Ohio Has $25.42 Million Stake in Aon plc $AON

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AON were worth $25,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in AON by 10.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in AON by 23.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $241,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AON by 2.4% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AON by 16.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $340.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.