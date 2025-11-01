Twin City Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,228 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Twin City Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2,536.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $239,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5,181.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of eBay by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,763,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $187,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 19,822.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $96,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,501 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Arete raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on eBay in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $81.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $666,714.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 246,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,788,151.96. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.