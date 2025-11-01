Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Purchased by Twin City Private Wealth LLC

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.24.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.