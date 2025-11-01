Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $44.01 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

