Twin City Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in shares of Edison International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.4%

EIX stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

