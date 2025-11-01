Spire Wealth Management Buys 3,458 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 49.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 196.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Down 2.2%

RMD stock opened at $246.67 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Mizuho lowered their price target on ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. CLSA raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,675.72. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,693 shares of company stock worth $5,270,419 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

