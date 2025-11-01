Bank of America Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $650.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $594.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $447.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.50.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $578.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $596.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $478.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 448,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,457,335.17. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.