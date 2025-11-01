Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,920,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,433,870,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,104,000 after buying an additional 506,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,589,000 after buying an additional 86,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,136,000 after buying an additional 132,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,074,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,005.00 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $1,123.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $931.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $783.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $825.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,033.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.62, for a total transaction of $1,413,906.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 126,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,425,137.48. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,200. This trade represents a 61.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,843 shares of company stock worth $38,938,463 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.