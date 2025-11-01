Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,342 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Illumina by 22.0% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,061 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 11.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 52.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $230,818,000 after purchasing an additional 996,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

