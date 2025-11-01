Spire Wealth Management Acquires 15,984 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Bright acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,548.80. The trade was a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock worth $78,337,744. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

