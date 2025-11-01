Spire Wealth Management Has $1.83 Million Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,647. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.