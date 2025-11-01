AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 4,121 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

