Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,738 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TKO Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,817 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in TKO Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,459,000 after acquiring an additional 611,233 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TKO Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,962,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,961,000 after acquiring an additional 210,469 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TKO Group by 242.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TKO Group by 569.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,563 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,961. The trade was a 16.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $1,883,048.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 128,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,509.86. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $188.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.50. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $212.49.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 125.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TKO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.38.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

