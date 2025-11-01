Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 108 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,938,000 after buying an additional 104,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,530,000 after buying an additional 364,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,612,000 after buying an additional 847,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,135,000 after buying an additional 494,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,521,000 after buying an additional 398,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $257.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.93 and its 200-day moving average is $258.36.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

