Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 642 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of SBUX opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

