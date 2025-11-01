Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

