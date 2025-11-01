Atria Investments Inc Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $247,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $801,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $527.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $419.00 and a fifty-two week high of $595.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.