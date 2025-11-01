iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,816 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 597.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 322,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after acquiring an additional 276,601 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after acquiring an additional 224,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after acquiring an additional 192,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0%

IYW stock opened at $207.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.