Savvy Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after acquiring an additional 850,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 623,978 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $220.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.37 and its 200 day moving average is $224.29. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 target price (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

