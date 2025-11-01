Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.86 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $29,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.44.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:ELV opened at $317.05 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $458.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

