Atria Investments Inc Sells 12,129 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.