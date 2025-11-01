BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 641,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,350,000 after purchasing an additional 519,285 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

BWXT stock opened at $213.64 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $218.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,602.24. This represents a 48.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,512.54. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

