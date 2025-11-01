Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,533 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $195.01 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $201.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.45 and a 200-day moving average of $169.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

