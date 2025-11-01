Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $22,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,226,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7,782.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,470,000 after purchasing an additional 472,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,653,000 after purchasing an additional 143,646 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,453,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $174.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.44. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.The company had revenue of $682.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.35 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.31.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

