Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Citigroup

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 target price on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $35.16 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The firm had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 162.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,950. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 27,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $817,095.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,625,490.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 133,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

