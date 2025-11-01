2,105 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Bought by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,345,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,380,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,979,000 after buying an additional 440,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $291.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

