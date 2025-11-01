Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 117,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 637,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 316,434 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE CAG opened at $17.21 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.