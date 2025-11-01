Hantz Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $281.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $291.93. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

