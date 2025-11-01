Assetmark Inc. Has $67.97 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 37,213 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $67,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,847,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,954 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $373,240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 1.1%

V stock opened at $341.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $625.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.31. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.19 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

