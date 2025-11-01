Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 11,215 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Sanofi by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.58 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.